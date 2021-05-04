The Ghana News Agency Division of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has applauded the workers for braving the odds and surviving the turbulent work environment.

It urged them to be disciplined and put in more efforts towards a healthy work environment.

Recalling the vision of Dr Kwame Nkrumah which had sustained workers till date, the Union called on government to retool the Agency to make it to be abreast with the modern media environment to stay relevant in the media landscape.

This was in a statement issued by the GNA Division, signed by its Chairman Mr Henry Kofi Oduro, to mark the 2021 May Day on the theme: “Economic Recovery in an Era of COVID-19: The Role of Social Partners.”

The union appealed to management to restore the allowances (perks) in the Collective Agreement to maintain industrial peace at the workplace.

The statement said: “We have brave the odds, surviving in sometimes of turbulent work environment.

“Truth be told: our conditions of service are not good but together we shall overcome the hurdles and make GNA a preferred work destination”.

The Division expressed gratitude to the Information Minister, the Board and Management of the GNA for securing financial clearance to employ 40 journalists to augment the organisation’s workforce.

The statement appealed to the Minister to use his good offices to improve the remuneration of the workers to curb the attrition rate of the Agency, while pleading for the supply of vehicles to enhance its operations.

“The last time the Agency was allocated vehicles was in former President Kufuor’s era. The Head office has since been left with only two vehicles and not to mention the regional offices, which are also going through very difficult times”.

The statement reminded the staff that COVID-19 was still around “so please let’s observe the health protocols and stay alive”.

The Division extended its warmest greetings and applause to all workers of the Agency for the commitment, dedication and cooperation, saying Ayekoo !!!