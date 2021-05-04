Samuel Boadu Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says their quest to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) remains on course despite their recent setback.

Hearts suffered a painful 2-0 at the hands of Dreams FC in a match-day 22 encounter played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.

The results saw Hearts slip into fourth on the league table on 34 points five points adrift off leaders Medeama who have amassed 39 points with 12 matches remaining.

Speaking at a post-match presser, Coach Boadu said Nuru Sulley’s red card early in the second half affected their game but was hopeful the team would recover in their next match.

“We have lost by 2-0, so have to go back and work on our tactics for the next game and win as well,’’ he said.

Coach Boadu when asked whether the defeat does ruin their chase for the league title answered, “We are still on course and nothing is too late”.

Hearts after getting a draw and losing a game in their recent two away matches will host struggling side King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.