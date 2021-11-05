GNPC Foundation finances higher education of TTU staff

Mr Freddie Blay, Board Chairman Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has vowed to ensure that the GNPC Foundation financed 60 per cent of the academic upgrading of staff of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

The conversion of Polytechnics into Technical Universities in 2016 came with staff qualification issues, which led to many staff having their ranks lowered and given time to upgrade.

The development forced TTU’s Management to seek support from GNPC Foundation to build staff capacity to meet the requirements.

Mr Blay, therefore, visited the school to present an unspecified cheque at a short ceremony for 40 staff of the University to pursue PHD, MPHIL and MSc programmes.

The Board Chairman said, “The school is within the enclave of the oil find and must benefit in growing human capital that would drive the industrialization agenda, create entrepreneurs and push the economy forward to help achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.”

He said the Foundation was also looking at collaborating to establish a Petroleum Centre in the University.

Dr Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the Foundation, said so far about 395 staff had benefited from the Foundation’s assistance.

He said since 2017, the Foundation had assisted 5,852 individuals in 30 institutions across the country.

Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice-Chancellor of the TTU, was appreciative of the gesture to prepare staff for the opportunities ahead.

He asked for continual support to achieve the overall goal of qualified staff who would train students for the job market