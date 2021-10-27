Godwin Frimpong Grabs ‘MAN GHANA’ 2021 Award

Godwin Frimpong was crowned overall best bodybuilder (Man Ghana) for the third after winning the championship in 2019, and 2020; whiles Lawal Badmos was crowned Best Men’s Physique Athlete and Celestine Dogbeda was also crowned Best Female Bikini Athlete.
The Man Ghana Bodybuilding championship is the Nation’s biggest bodybuilding championship which is an annual event organized by the Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association to crown the best bodybuilder, female Bikini and men’s physique athletes in Ghana. It is also organized to select bodybuilders in The National Team of Ghana called The Black Muscles
This year’s event was the 14th Edition and was hosted at the National Theatre on the 23rd October 2021 at 7 pm
There were 44 athletes (5 females,39 males). There were 6 classes in this year’s event that is:
-Men’s Light Weight Bodybuilding
-Men’s Middle Weight Bodybuilding
-Men’s Heavyweight Bodybuilding
-Men’s Physique above 176cm
-Men’s Physique below 176cm
-Female Physique
The GBFA was able to raise some sponsorships which came in Kind. Somocco Ghana limited gave the association 5 motorcycles to be presented to The winners of various categories which are :
Men’s Physique above 176cm, Men’s physique below 176cm, Men’s Lightweight, Men’s middle Weight and Men’s Heavy Weight
Twellium industry, Producers of Mcberry Biscuits and Verna water gave the association some goodies (ie Planet drinks, Verna water and biscuits ) to serve our audience.
Fitness 1 Gym and Fitrip also gave the athletes their outfits to train before, during and after the event
In all, 25 athletes will be selected in The Black Muscles to represent the Nation in other international competitions in 2022.
Some Dignitaries present at the event was Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah -President, Ghana Olympics Committee, Mr Isaac Duah – Member, Ghana Olympics Committee, Mr Kwame Ampofi Jnr – Ag. Deputy Director, National Sports Authority, Shankar Sharma, General Manager of Somoco Ghana Limited.
The Event Result:
Men’s Physique below 176cm
1st -Lawal Badmos
2nd -Daniel Acheampong
3rd -Abraham Efa
4th -Daniel Kissi
5th -Emmanuel Kofi
6th- Prince Efa
7th -Isaac Kyei
Men’s Physique Above 176cm
1st – Emmanuel Addo
2nd – Mike Adiom
3rd – Christopher Ntow
4th – Jeremy Osei
5th- Benjamin Lamptey
Female Bikini
1st- Celestine Dogbeda
2nd – Victoria Agbeyeye
3rd- Vanessa Kolekie
4th – Rosina Aloba
Female Physique
Blessing Okonkwo
Best Dance Pose
Arnold Aryee
HEAVYWEIGHT
1st -Godwin Frimpong
2nd -Joseph Ofolikwei
3rd -Godfred Tackie
MIDDLEWEIGHT
1st – Evans Amwagsi
2nd – Abraham Torkornoo
3rd – William Sarpong
4th – Arnold Aryee
5th – Omar Seidu
6th – Adu Michael & Steve Laryea
7th – Afram Edward
LIGHTWEIGHT
1st Michael Otu
2n James Atsu
3rd Livingston Oppong
4th Justice Amicha
5th David Akwei
6th Caleb Owusu Ansah