Gold Fields Ghana Pumps US$104M into Local Communities

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of mining giant Gold Fields Limited, has invested $104 million since 2004 to bolster education, healthcare, and water access in communities near its Tarkwa and Damang mines.

The latest projects, detailed in its quarterly report, highlight a strategic shift toward technology-driven education and expanded health outreach.

A newly inaugurated Smart Lab and Innovation Centre at New Atuabo Basic School in Tarkwa aims to equip students with robotics and AI skills. The $68,000 facility includes coding kits and Arduino programming tools, part of a pilot to integrate digital literacy into Ghana’s rural curriculum. Two teachers received specialized training to lead the initiative. “This lab bridges the tech gap for students in mining areas,” said Elliot Twum, Gold Fields Ghana’s Senior Vice President.

Water scarcity remains a critical focus. The foundation recently built a 40,000-liter reservoir at Fiaseman Senior High School, piping water directly to dormitories to improve sanitation for 1,200 students. Seven new water systems were added this year to an existing network of 153 boreholes and wells across host communities. “Reliable water access is non-negotiable for healthy, productive populations,” said foundation head Abdel-Razak Yakubu during a World Water Day event.

Health initiatives reached nearly 3,800 residents in March. Over 1,900 children in Damang received free dental screenings and hygiene kits during an oral health campaign with Unilever Ghana. Separately, 1,860 pupils underwent hearing tests, with 500 referred for advanced care. “Early intervention prevents lifelong disabilities,” noted Dr. Magdalene Bakari, the foundation’s health lead.

Since its inception, the foundation has funded scholarships for 6,740 students, built 34 schools, and supported apprenticeship programs in welding and carpentry. Gold Fields’ investments align with its parent company’s global sustainability targets, which aim to offset mining’s environmental footprint through community development.

Critics argue such initiatives cannot fully mitigate ecological damage from gold extraction, which has degraded forests and polluted waterways in Ghana’s western regions. Yet local leaders acknowledge the foundation’s role in filling gaps left by under-resourced state services. “Without their clinics and water projects, we’d be far worse off,” said Tarkwa resident Akosua Mensah.

As Gold Fields expands its AI education pilot, the focus remains on scalable solutions—blending tech innovation with grassroots needs in a country where 40% of rural schools lack electricity.