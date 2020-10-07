Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, have joined supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undertake a seven-hour clean-up exercise.

The supporters, who took part in the exercise at Gomoa Aboso, Ekroful, Benso and Akronpong, clad in party T-shirts with inscriptions “four more for Nana Addo and Naana Eyiah, desilted choked gutters, cleared the Aboso Afransi roads and swept public places.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah thanked the supporters, especially loyal Ladies and Central Regional Staunch Queens of NPP, for their zeal to tidy the four towns.

The MP said the enthusiasm put up by the supporters and non-supporters of the Party was a sign of massive votes for President Akufo-Addo and herself on December,7.

The Deputy Minister said the government had rolled out pragmatic policies and programmes to help the people to come out of poverty.

She said the free SHS, NABCO, expansion of school feeding programme to cover almost all basic schools in the Gomoa Central, and other vital social interventions were evidence for them to retain the President Akufo-Addo and Naana Eyiah Quansah for a second term.

The Deputy Minister said the roads in 55 communities in Gomoa Central Constituency were the major problem in the Area but the government had awarded them on contract to be tarred and urged the people to rally behind the government to finish the projects.

Some of the roads currently under construction included Gomoa Lome, Gomoa Nduom, Ayensuadze, Gomoa Abaasa, Afransi, Gomoa Dawurampong and other feeder roads had also been reshaped to enhance transportation of goods and services.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, praised the supporters for their gesture to help clean the gutters at Aboso, Ekrofu and Akropong markets and towns.

He called on the people who litter the streets and indiscriminately dump refuse into gutters with the notion that Zoomlion Waste Management Company workers would clean them, to stop.

The DCE said it was the collective responsibility of all to ensure that the towns were clean.

Mr Otoo announced that the clean-up exercise would be replicated in all towns and villages in Gomoa Central to ensure proper environmental, health and sanitation in the district.