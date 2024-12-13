Google and Samsung Dive into Mixed-Reality with New Operating System and Headset to Challenge Apple and Meta

Google and Samsung Electronics have announced a bold foray into the mixed-reality (XR) market, unveiling a new operating system and headset designed to challenge competitors like Apple and Meta Platforms.

In a collaborative effort described as “one team,” the two tech giants introduced a version of Google’s Android tailored for XR, which encompasses both virtual and augmented reality technologies. They also revealed a Samsung-built headset, codenamed Project Moohan, inspired by the Korean word for “infinite.”

This move comes as the mixed-reality market, still in its early stages, faces hurdles to widespread adoption. Apple’s high-end Vision Pro, released this year at a hefty price of $3,499, has struggled to gain traction due to its high weight and steep cost. Meanwhile, Meta has found more success with lower-cost VR headsets and smart glasses, leaving the mixed-reality space largely untapped by mainstream consumers.

The new Android XR operating system will provide a platform for multiple companies to create their own XR devices—ranging from headsets to lighter-weight glasses—while also incorporating the latest AI advancements. This approach aims to replicate the success of Android in the smartphone market, with companies such as Sony Group, Xreal, and Lynx Mixed Reality already committed to developing devices using the new software.

“The time for XR is now,” said Sameer Samat, Google’s executive overseeing the Android ecosystem. He reflected on Google’s previous attempt with Google Glass, noting that while the technology was ahead of its time, the company never gave up on the potential of XR. “We see a range of devices that will solve different problems in the ecosystem,” he added, underscoring Android’s flexibility for various uses, including gaming, professional applications, and entertainment.

The Android XR system is designed to combine real-world and virtual experiences, with a focus on practical applications like controlling actions in Google Maps or providing augmented instructions for assembling furniture. Google’s new operating system places a strong emphasis on integrating AI, with features that enhance user experience, such as contextual guidance and real-time decision-making support.

At a developer event in New York, Google and Samsung showcased the first device running Android XR: Samsung’s headset, which is expected to launch next year. The device bears similarities to Apple’s Vision Pro, with high-resolution displays, a curved front, and the ability to toggle between AR and VR modes. However, the Samsung headset is notably lighter, more comfortable for extended wear, and includes a large cushion for the back of the head for better weight distribution.

A standout feature is the headset’s switch between AR and VR modes, which users can toggle by double-tapping the side of the device. This allows users to alternate between immersive virtual environments and real-world views, akin to Apple’s visionOS but with a more accessible user interface. Samsung’s headset also supports hand and eye controls, though it requires users to raise their hands to interact with certain items—a contrast to the Vision Pro’s more hands-free design.

Samsung’s device also allows for immersive video playback, alongside Android’s core apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Photos. Notably, Google’s content ecosystem for the headset will focus on stereoscopic videos from YouTube, offering an edge over Apple, which is investing in original VR content for its Vision Pro. Google will also support existing Android apps from the Google Play store and offer a software development kit for third-party developers.

Samsung has yet to reveal pricing or specific release dates, but it has hinted that the headset will be more affordable than Apple’s Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,499.

With Android XR, Google and Samsung aim to build a diverse ecosystem of devices that cater to a wide range of applications. As the companies push forward in the XR space, they hope to provide an alternative to Apple’s more limited device offering, positioning themselves as a flexible and scalable solution for the emerging mixed-reality market.