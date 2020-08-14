Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi, has assured Heads of Senior High Schools in the District of government’s commitment towards improving infrastructure in the schools.

The DCE said the government was aware of infrastructural challenges in the schools and was therefore working interminably to ensure that the situation was addressed to improve academic work.

Mr Mallet said these when the Headmaster of Peki Senior High School Mr Jonathan Delase Agbley appealed to the Assembly to help solve infrastructurral problems bedeviling the school.

He said his outfit had contacted the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) Authority regarding the situation, and plans were far advanced to solve the problem to enhance teaching and learning.

The DCE used the opportunity to urge candidates writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to avoid any form of examination malpractice as such acts could derail their academic progression.

He asked them to be disciplined and do away with all forms of juvenile delinquencies, so that they would become good citizens and effective future leaders of the country.

The Headmaster made the appeal, when the school took delivery of two sets of musical organs from Mr Humphrey Ellis Agbeehia, a friend of the school to help improve teaching and learning of music in the school.

He said work has stalled on the many infrastructural projects being undertaken in the school, which were in various stages of completion.

Mr Agbley said the situation was negatively affecting effective academic work, therefore called on stakeholders to take the necessary steps to address the situation.