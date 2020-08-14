Fire has gutted part of the Electoral Commission Office at Sapeiman near Accra, in the early hours of this morning destroying some materials

A statement from the Commission said the items included old ballot boxes, used Form 1As/1cs, and referendum materials.

It said the fire did not affect the main administration block.

The statement said preliminary information indicates that the fire was detected by the policeman and the night watchmen on duty at 2.30 am.

It said already, the officers of the Ghana National Fire Service have been to the scene to put out the fire and have begun investigations.

The Commission will work closely with the fire service and other relevant bodies to unravel the circumstances that caused the fire.