Government PROs urged to use “BONSU” platform to communicate policies

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, has tasked Government’s Public Relations (PR) officers to take advantage of the “Bonsu” platform to proactively communicate government policies and programmes.

“Bonsu” is a digitised online platform created by the Ministry of Information and Information Services Department to support Government communications.

It will perform its task through the assessment of performance of government Public Relations Officers, who gather feedback for government.

Mr Nkrumah said the platform was designed to help collate data from various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to keep government informed and to be on top of issues across the country.

The Minister, speaking at the 2022 3rd Government PROs Summit in Accra, said with information gathered through the Government PROs from their various institutions, Government would be able to make informed decisions on matters arising, formulate policies and make amendments where necessary.

The event was under the theme: “Boosting Revenue Generation Towards Economic Recovery; The Role of the Government PROs, the Information Minister”.

The platform requires every Government PRO to produce four types of results. The first has to do with reports drawn from the various activities that goes on within their respective MDAs; the second entails PR Alerts which are negative or fake news circulating in the media space about thier MDAs.

Media Engagement is also one of the deliverables on the platform, requiring them to update government on their press conferences and other similar events and then there is the “Upcoming events”, which focuses on events that are yet to be held by the various MDAs.

The platform is being managed by the Public Relations Coordinating Division of the Information Services Department under the supervision of the Ministry of Information.