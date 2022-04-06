Government To Open New Lands Commission Offices In Ahafo, Bono East

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, will inaugurate the Lands Commission’s regional offices of Ahafo and Bono East on Thursday, April 7 and Friday 8, 2022 respectively.

A statement signed by Mr James E. K Dadson, the Acting Executive Secretary, Lands Commission, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said it was a constitutional mandate for the Commission to establish its offices in all the 16 regions.

The exercise, the statement said, formed part of the Commission’s decentralisation agenda and the need to bring the services of the Commission closer to the indigenes.

That, according to the statement, was to ensure efficient and effective decentralisation of the Land Administration system that could boost investor confidence in the regions.

The statement noted that the two offices were fully furnished with all necessary tools and equipment, including modern computerised systems, geared towards the Government’s digitalisation agenda.

It assured the public that with the digitalisation system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced service to the citizenry and urged the public to access its services online via-onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.