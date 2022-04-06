Volta Regional Minister visits tidal wave victims

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has visited some of the coastal communities that were recently hit by tidal waves.

He was there to commiserate with the affected persons and to inspect the Agavedzi area – the site to temporarily shelter the victims in Ketu South Municipality.

Dr Letsa told the people that the government would do everything to provide them with the needed support.

He said the priority was to find a place where they could move, to save them from the sea’s devastation.

That was why they had started constructing two-bedroom houses to accommodate the victims.

“The engineer is doing the markings and the contractors are also trying to create an access to the main road – what is now like a footpath”, he said, adding that the displaced people would soon “get a roof over their heads”.

“We were at the site and we have seen a land space that can take up about 100, two-bedroom units and the Municipal Chief Executive through support from some organisations is going to start with 15. And we’ll look for funding to do the rest, 85. So, we’re expecting that by the end of the year, if we’re able to do 50 of the units, that will accommodate a lot of the people.”

The Regional Minister, accompanied by the Municipal and District Chief Executives for Ketu South, Keta and Anloga later paid a courtesy call on Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo.

Coastal communities including Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu and Adina in the Ketu South Municipality, Vodza in Keta Central, Dzelukope in Keta Municipality, and Fuveme and Atiteti, in the Anloga District, were over the weekend, hit by tidal storm.

The disaster came about five months after tidal flooding submerged hundreds of homes at Kedzikope, Abutiakope and Keta Central (Keta Municipality), Dzita, Agbledomi and Fuveme (Anloga District) and, Adina, Agavedzi, Amutinu and Salakope (Ketu South) rendering thousands of people homeless and destroying properties including school buildings.