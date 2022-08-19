Gov’t pledges support for Isaac Dogboe to become World Champion

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General (DG) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) says the government will intensify its support for Isaac Dogboe ahead of his next title fight, as he seeks to become a world champion again.

Dogboe (24-2, 15KOs) recorded a split decision win over American boxer Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15KOs) to secure the WBO International Featherweight title last month.

At a press briefing, the DG of the NSA said, “you have been a world champion before, and we have no choice, but to intensify our support for you and to ensure that you succeed at being a champion again.

“Ghanaians are also going to do the same for you and make sure that the joy emanating from boxing is once again restored, we congratulate you and wish you well. We would always be by your side anytime you need us, God bless and God bless our boxing and Ghana sport as general.”

Prof. Twumasi who represented the Minister for Youth and Sports said, the boxer had made Ghanaians and himself proud.

“I bring you greetings and congratulatory message from the sports minister who would have wish to be here by himself to deliver this message to our own brother Isaac Dogboe, but unfortunately there is also an equally important event that he needs to attend on behalf of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, so he has asked me to represent him.

“You have made us so proud, and the minister said I should repeat that we are very proud of you and that you are an example to our Ghanaian youth who are into sports.

“When you fall you stand up to fight against and this is what the “Royal Storm” did and today he managed to wake up from his sleep to that level, as he is preparing to go for another world title shot, which is a great achievement.”

He said sports contributes to development of a nation, “it used to be a tool for entertainment, but we have gone beyond that and and it is purely business now and so we must live by that”.