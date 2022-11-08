GPCC inducts Vice President into Office

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost has called on Ghanaians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts which hinder national development.

He said cheating, corruption, greed, and selfishness brought about hardship and discomfort to people at a time when the country was facing currency depreciation and high inflation, which had driven up the cost of living and put a considerable strain on household budgets.

Apostle Nyamekye was speaking at the induction service for Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kissieh, General Overseer of the Life International Church as First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) in Accra.

He admonished Christians that in the midst of all these difficulties and hardships, ‘We should not just exploit people, “Let us be one another’s keeper,’ Apostle Nyamekye said.

The Chairman said as Christians, it was time the Christian attitude and character came to bear so that people would believe to accept God, stressing Christians must do things differently and not to resort to cheating and taking undue advantage that brings hardship to people.

He expressed the hope that Rev. Dr Kissieh would bring his expertise to bear to help transform the council.

The Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, President of the GPCC said with over two decades of commitment and dedicated service ss to the council as a National Executive Council member, ‘you have become one of the very few institutional reference guide of the council.’

‘I am very confident that you are joining the team of National Officers at this time in the life of the Council when it has been purposed and designed by the Almighty to take the GPCC to the next level as it continues to position itself as the foremost Christian ecumenical council and lead prophetic voice of our nation Ghana,’ he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kissieh, who takes over from Apostle-General Sam Korankye Ankrah, General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, said he was grateful to God for the favour and honour bestowed on him and pledged to offer selfless devotion and commitment not the Lord Good almighty, the Council and the clergy and Ghanaians as a whole.