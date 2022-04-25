GPSF, MDC Sign historic MoU to facilitate Licensing Process for US-based Ghanaian Physicians

Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America (GPSF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana (MDC) to ease the certifying process of its members in Ghana.



The historic signing was at the 19th Annual GPSF conference held in America, Washington DC, over the weekend.

The MDC registrar, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, and the president of GPSF, Dr. Bertha Serwa Ayi signed the agreement respectively.

In the statement issued by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America, it indicated that the memorandum of understanding seeks to make easier the “Credentialing and licensing process for US-based Ghanaian physicians as well as other physicians with a vested interest in the post-graduate medical education in Ghana” after years of discussion.

According to the statement, the MOU will also “expedite the process and reduce the cost by fifty per cent.”

Adding that, “Another provision is a waiver of examination in certain special situations for select US-based physicians. This expedited process will be provided through membership with GPSF.”

The GPSF, however, assured to provide educational and faculty support to the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Present at the signing was the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, and the Ranking Member, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.