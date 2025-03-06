Greater Accra Regional Police Accused of Shielding Comet Estate CEO Kwaku Kyeremanteng from Arrest Over Unlawful Demolition

A businessman, Simon Richard Ansah, has petitioned the Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former Executive Chairman of Comet Properties, Odeneho Kwaku Kyeremanteng. Mr. Ansah accuses the Comet Estate CEO of trespassing on his property at Borteyman, a suburb of Accra, and orchestrating its unlawful demolition through his assigns.

In a petition dated March 3, 2025, Mr. Ansah alleged that on the night of March 1, 2025, a group of armed land guards, acting on the instructions of Mr. Kyeremanteng, demolished his fence wall and destroyed footings on his legally acquired land. He commended the swift response of the police, which led to the seizure of an excavator used in the operation and the arrest of one Kingsley Adjei, a known associate of Mr. Kyeremanteng. Mr. Adjei reportedly confessed to acting on behalf of his employer.

According to Mr. Ansah, his refusal to relinquish the land to individuals allegedly working for the estate developer has subjected him to persistent death threats since he began developing the property. He asserts that he legally purchased the land in 2022 and possesses all necessary documentation to support his ownership.

Despite filing a formal complaint against Mr. Kyeremanteng and his associates at the Lakeside Police Station in Accra, sources indicate that certain officials within the Greater Accra Regional Police Command are allegedly attempting to transfer the case to the Regional Crime Office, where the accused is believed to have significant influence.

In an interview, Mr. Ansah confirmed that he had formally petitioned the Director General of the NIB to ensure that Mr. Kyeremanteng is held accountable for the destruction of his property. He however, expressed misgivings over a purported attempt by the regional Police command to deny him justice

Sources further reveal that Mr. Kyeremanteng, who also serves as the Chief Consultant at Kwaku Kyeremateng Chambers, has so far declined an invitation from the Lakeside Police Command to assist in investigations. It is anticipated that the NIB will soon initiate a formal inquiry following the receipt of Mr. Ansah’s petition.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter.