Green light for speeding up ammunition production

The ECR Group has given its full support to the Council’s proposal for legislation to support European ammunition production.

“Ukraine needs ammunition and missiles and our own stocks are running out. We need to boost production, also to support Ukraine’s counter-offensive to retake its territories where the Russian aggressor’s troops are still standing,” said ECR shadow rapporteur Zdzisław Krasnodębski after the European Parliament’s adoption of the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP).

“The Ukrainians’ fight against a barbaric aggressor is just. That is why the European Union must demonstrate its ability to act if we don’t want to lose the trust of our friends who are fighting for the values we share,” Krasnodębski added.

With ASAP, the Commission has proposed a budget of 500 million euros in current prices. This budget will come mainly from the redeployment of various instruments, in particular the European Defence Fund (EDF) and the European Defence Industry Reinforcement Programme (EDIRPA). At the last plenary session in Strasbourg in May I, the ECR Group supported the Parliament’s decision to deal with this dossier under the fast-track procedure, i.e. to bypass the committee procedure, given the urgency of the matter.