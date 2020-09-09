A grenade blast in Cameroon’s Far North region has seriously injured seven civilians, including children, according to local authorities.

The explosion occurred at about 11:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday in the Talakachi village near Nigerian border, and wounded seven people who were carrying out routine activities on the scene, officials said.

The victims were rushed to local hospital for medical treatment. Government forces have initiated investigations into the incident.

Terror group Boko Haram is known to be active in the village that has seen over 25 civilians killed since March, according to security reports.

Last week, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Cameroon warned that Boko Haram militants were increasingly targeting civilians especially internally displaced people in the region.