Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will work with Saudi Arabia within the framework of the G20 to make COVID-19 vaccines affordable and available to all countries and all people.

In a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Xi said that China will continue to work with Saudi Arabia on the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, and the two sides should intensify communication and coordination to promote cooperation within the G20 and help make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good.

Xi said that since the establishment of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties 30 years ago, bilateral relations have made great progress and practical cooperation in various fields between the two sides has seen steady progress.

At present, China-Saudi Arabia relations have entered a mature period of rapid development and are facing new development opportunities, he said, adding that the Chinese side is willing to take the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship as an opportunity to enhance political mutual trust and continue to support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese side is also ready to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, push forward cooperation in all fields, and promote even greater development of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, said Xi, adding that the Chinese side is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to take the China-Arab strategic partnership to a higher level.

Xi also said that in the face of the sudden strike of the COVID-19 outbreak, Saudi Arabia has supported China’s fight against the epidemic, and that China has actively provided material assistance to Saudi Arabia while overcoming difficulties, adding that the epidemic is the common enemy of the human race, and only through unity and cooperation can all countries beat the virus.

Xi said that as the outbreak is still spreading around the globe, China will continue to fully support Saudi Arabia’s efforts against COVID-19, carry out cooperation in vaccine research and development, and help Saudi Arabia resume work and production.

He also stressed that China appreciates Saudi Arabia’s tremendous efforts to promote cooperation within the G20 since it took over the rotating presidency, and stands ready to closely communicate and coordinate with Saudi Arabia to bolster G20 cooperation, help make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and make them affordable and available to all countries and all people.

China, he added, is ready to work with G20 members, including Saudi Arabia, to increase assistance to developing countries, build an open world economy, maintain stability of global industrial and supply chains, facilitate orderly personnel flow, guide digital economy cooperation, and foster an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory digital economy environment.