Gunmen in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna allegedly killed at least 11 villagers in attacks extending over multiple days, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

A village head was among those killed in the attacks recorded in the three local communities of Zangon Kataf, Kajuru, and Kachia in the southern part of Kaduna between Aug. 16 and 18, the authorities said.

According to a statement of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), the umbrella body of the 67 tribal groupings of Southern Kaduna, the attacks also left many people wounded and houses burned.

Victims of the attacks were either killed on their farms or ambushed, said SOKAPU, adding the killers mostly came from nearby bushes and they also stole from the villagers.

Local police are yet to issue an official statement on the recent killings.

Northern Nigeria has seen a series of armed attacks in recent months, leading to the deaths of troops and civilians. Security forces are engaged in several operations in that part of the country to root out illegal armed groups.