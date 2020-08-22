A group of unidentified gunmen on Friday night attacked a police station at a residential area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state in southwest Nigeria, an official told Xinhua on Saturday.

Gbenga Fadeyi, the state police spokesperson who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen killed a police corporal on duty as they got into the police station on Friday night.

The gunmen shot sporadically after they had gained access to the police station, according to the government-run News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Fadeyi said an investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of the attack, and the media and the public would be informed as details become available. He added the police station has been fortified by a tactical team.