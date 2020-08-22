A truck had a brake failure on Friday night and rammed into another stationary truck here, leaving two persons dead, an official said on Saturday.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement to Xinhua that the truck driver was rescued by the agency’s responders and taken to the nearest hospital.

The accident happened at around 9:44 p.m. local time (2044 GMT) when the truck loaded with an empty container rammed into the stationary truck.

The official said two women had died in the accident and their remains had been taken to the mortuary.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.

Nigeria’s road police have launched an operation to arrest and prosecute drivers of articulated trucks with unlatched containers after incidents of falling containers in Lagos and some parts of the country had been reported.