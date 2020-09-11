The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Friday said there will be an interruption in water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 20, 2020.

Engineers of the GWCL would use the period to replace close to two kilometres of a weak section of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema, which is causing the Company to lose several volumes of water on daily basis.

The situation, the GWCL said, was having a serious impact on the volumes of water supplied to consumers.

A statement issued by Mr Stanley Martey, the Chief Manager and Head of the Public Relations and Communications of GWCL, entreated consumers in Accra, especially in the eastern part of the Metropolis, to store enough water before the shutdown.

The areas to be affected include Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, all the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

The Company assured the public that the necessary equipment, logistics and personnel required to execute the project had been secured and barring any technical hitches it would complete the project on schedule.

Meanwhile the GWCL said it was putting in place the necessary measures to serve the affected areas so the impact would not be dire.

“Therefore, the Government’s COVID-19 free water reservoirs would still be filled with water from tankers to allow the affected areas to fetch for free,” the statement said.

It said essential service providers like hospitals and schools would also be served.

“Management of the GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience the water interruption would cause to consumers,” the statement said.