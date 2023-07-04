Gyakye Quayson sworn in as MP for Assin-North

James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region has been sworn in, amidst a sea of white attire worn by the Minority in Parliament.

The Public Gallery was filled with esteemed dignitaries, including former member of the House and 2024 Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Additionally, representatives from the clergy and chiefs from Assin were present to witness the occasion.

Quayson’s swearing-in followed his victory in the June 27 by-election, where he emerged victorious over Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

He had previously held the seat since 2021 but was later ousted by a Supreme Court ruling, which mandated the removal of his name from all parliamentary records.