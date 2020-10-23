Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization, a disability advocacy organization has congratulated Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman for his recent award at the Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony.

Bishop Hackman was honoured for his immense contribution to bettering the disability community in Ghana.

A statement issued and signed by Marilyn Aba Martinson, Secretary of H4P Organization copied to the Ghana News Agency said Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman has, for almost a decade, been a strong advocate for persons with disability and disability policies in Ghana. He formed the organisation in January 2011.

Its mission is to create various structures especially in the avenue of media to help alleviate the social inequity that confronts persons with disabilities as well as create an enabling environment that protects the vulnerable in our society.

Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman is the producer and host of The Helping Hand TV Show, an initiative of the H4P Organization, a TV programme, which is solely dedicated to issues about disability.

The Ghana Leadership Awards recognizes the leadership impact of individuals and organizations that have made outstanding differences in various fields of endeavor and whose works are recognized as extraordinary.