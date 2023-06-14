Hafiz Konkoni is one of the few players I enjoy watching on the field – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of Ghana’s senior side, Black Stars says Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni is one of the few players he enjoys watching on the field of play.

The forward gained a late call-up in Hughton’s 25-man squad who would seek qualification to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a fierce encounter against Madagascar this Sunday.

He noted that the youngster had been on his radar since he took charge of the team.

“I was fortunate to watch him live last weekend. I have been able to watch him on video. I thought he did well today [in training]. It wasn’t a surprise because he is a player I have enjoyed watching.

He is a young player, so I think he has a lot of development. Speaking to him, I think he is quite a mature player for his age, he said”.

The prolific striker managed to bag 15 goals in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, finishing second on the goalscorers chart.

Konkoni is likely to make his senior debut against Madagascar this weekend, having trained with the team on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.