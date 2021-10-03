Hamas Officials in Cairo for Talks

A high-level delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas will travel to the Egyptian capital for talks on Sunday, a Hamas spokesman told Sputnik.

“Having received Egypt’s invitation, a Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh will go to Cairo today. The sides will discuss a range of important issues,” Fawzi Barhoum said.

Egyptian and Hamas are expected to talk about the Palestinian group’s ceasefire deal with Israel and the exchange of war prisoners. Hamas, which controls the Gaza exclave, clashed with Israeli troops in May.