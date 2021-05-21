The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has announced June 12 as the date for its elective congress.

Positions to be contested for in the upcoming elections include President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Treasurer, and six other Executive Members.

A statement from the Association said, persons interested in contesting either of the positions can pick a form at HAG secretariat in the Accra Sports Stadium from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28, 2021.

It said filing fee for all positions including are; President GHC2000, 1st Vice President GHC1000, 2nd Vice President GHC1000, Treasurer GHC500, and six Executive Members (GHC500).