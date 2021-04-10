The Reverend Andy Kwamina Simpson, Senior Pastor of the Havilah Praise Chapel, Ghana, has called on religious leaders to preach Christ-centred messages to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

He said what was expected of Ministers of the Gospel and elders of the church was to use the pulpit to preach the word of God not based on human wisdom but Christ-centred with the demonstration of power to transform the economy.

Rev. Simpson made the call at the opening of the church at Ashalley Botwe, near Madina in Accra on the theme ‘Grace to Accomplish’.

He said the church was to operate on its seven core values which are servanthood, people and relationship, application of the word of God, spiritual gifts, creativity, integrity, and church empowerment.

The Senior Pastor said based on the core values of the church, the church is to sink boreholes for some deprived communities in the country to help solve the perennial water shortages they face and also prevent them from contracting water-borne diseases.

He said the church would also within five years, open 100 Christ-centred branches in Accra to enhance the effective propagation of the gospel and also open Bible Training Schools, vocational institutions, and Nursing Training schools to complement the government’s efforts of providing quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

Rev. Simpson said the vision of the church was to impact this and the next generation with the power of the Holy Spirit by developing people to do ministry work and to build people to be like Jesus, to build a dynamic church that will make a great impact on our community, our city, our nation, and our world as we seek to learn, live and lead.

He was of the hope that the church would impact positively on many Ghanaians and help contribute to the development of the nation.

Prophet Maxwell Asumda, Senior Pastor of the Jehovah Shammah, Ashongman Estates of the Assemblies of God, Ghana noted that despite the proliferation of churches in the country, acts such as corruption, bribery and indiscipline continued to be on the ascendancy.

He charged the churches in the country to expand their evangelism to help curb the social canker which has eaten deep in the Ghanaian society.

Prophet Asumda expressed the hope that the church was going to preach nothing but the truth to turn the country around and also win more souls for Christ.