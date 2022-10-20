Having A Hit Song In Ghana Doesn’t Make You An International Artiste – Danny Lampo

UK-Based Ghanaian Afro beat Artiste Danny Lampo has made a post saying our Ghana base artiste should work hard rather than thinking once you have a hit song automatically makes you an international artiste.

In his post he said I’ve been in the UK all my life and studied music, so I know how showbiz business is, most of our home-based artiste think once you have a hit song at home automatically makes you an international artiste, but it doesn’t work like that.

I’ve seen so many artistes making big hits in Ghana, yet they are not even known in some post of Africa.

Danny Lampo has won numerous awards in the UK and Ghana and also featured on BBC, CNN and most of the big stations in Europe.

He is one of the artistes promoting Ghana music in the diaspora.

He was recently featured on BBC radio Berkshire after the release of his new single Make We Enter which features Kwamz and Star Vicy, the song has been on some big charts and also been on most of the top trending playlists across the glob.

The name Danny Lampo has become a household name in Europe and even landed him a role in an upcoming movie produced and directed by multi award-winning music director, producer, and promoter Danny Erskine.