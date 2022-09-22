Hawawu awarded Doctorate in Business Leadership by Swiss Business School

Salifu Hawawu, the Assistant Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has graduated from the Swiss Business School (SBS), Zurich, Switzerland, with a Doctorate in Business Leadership.

Dr. Hawawu was among hundreds of students who graduated with various doctorate degrees in the class of 2022.

Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of GRA; Dr. Sherry Ayittey, Former Minister of Health; Dr. Annie Amoo-Osae, Founder of Nurtury Montessori; and Dr. Setor Quashigah, Head of Wealth Management, Stanchart, were among the graduating class.

Dr. Hawawu, who has been at the GRA for 16 years, was elated about her recent milestone, dedicating the moment to her family which has been her backbone.

Dr. Hawawu revealed that the academic journey was not an easy task but that she persevered through the difficulty and was excited to have come out with flying colours.

This she hopes would inspire young women who are aspiring to learn at the highest educational level and become influential people in society.

Dr. Hawawu also holds a Master of Science in Sustainable Procurement from the University of Torino, Italy.

She has served in various capacities at the GRA since 2007, including Chief Procurement Officer, rising to the position of Assistant Commissioner.