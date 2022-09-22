Prime suspect in Mankessim murder arrested

The police have arrested Nana Clarke Onyaa II, the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region, as the prime suspect allegedly linked to the murder of Georgina Asor Botchwey, a trainee nurse at Mankessim.

In an all-black apparel, he was whisked into the police vehicle and transferred to the Regional Police Command in Cape Coast to assist in investigations.

The prime suspect was arrested at his hideout after a young man reported to the police that he had spotted him (chief) going to his farm at Akwakrom in the Ekumfi District.

Nana Clark, also the President of the Mankessim Traders Association, is alleged to have connived with a pastor to kidnap of the 25-year-old nurse trainee, whom they killed and secretly buried in the chief’s uncompleted room.

The pastor has also been arrested after he confessed to aiding the chief to kidnap the young lady.

Georgina’s body was exhumed from the uncompleted building on Tuesday, September 20, after the pastor confessed to the heinous act and led the police to the scene.

The police had earlier mounted a search for the nurse trainee, who was reported missing some days earlier after her picture started circulating on social media.

She was said to have travelled from Yeji in the Bono East Region to Cape Coast for an interview at Ankaful Nursing Training College, and the pastor, her sister’s husband, asked her to sleep over since it was late.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed fear and shock over the incident, especially as it involved a chief.

Mr Cephas Arthur, the Assemblyman of the area, has called on the Regional Police Command to beef up security at Mankessim and its environs.

He said the incident was not the first to be recorded in the area, counting about five within this year.

The body of the victim has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.