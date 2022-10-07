Hearts of Oak urged to beat AS Real du Bamako in Confederation Cup

The National Sports Authority (NSA), has urged Accra Hearts of Oak to beat AS Real du Bamako in the 2022/2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian side would begin its campaign against the Malian side, after gaining an automatic qualification in the first preliminary stage of the competition.

A statement signed by the NSA Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi said “Management of the National Sports Authority extends its best wishes to Accra Hearts of Oak as they commence the 2022/2023 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation campaign”.

He urged the team to stay focus and also exhibit a high sense of commitment and dedication going into the tournament to win.

The NSA called on Ghanaians to throw their support behind the team as they seek to raise the flag of Ghana high.

The first leg encounter between the two would come off Sunday, October 9, with the return fixture in Accra in a week’s time.