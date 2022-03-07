Help Make Upper West Akim District A Place Of Choice – MCE

Mr Eugene Sackey, Upper West Akim, District Chief Executive (DCE), has urged all stakeholders to come together to make the district a place of choice for posterity.

He made the call in an address at a parade of students and identifiable groups to commemorate the 65th independence anniversary at Adieso, the district capital.

The event on the theme: “Working together; bouncing back together,” was graced by traditional rulers, parents, Civil Society Organizations and Assembly Members.

In attendance were the Adieso Presbyterian Senior High School Cadet and the Regimental Band, which provided music.

Mr Sackey said to bounce back would require a deliberate and consolidated change in all aspects of the lives of the people, including economic structure, infrastructure management, youth development, skills acquisition, cultural values and a positive attitude towards work.

“We must learn from the past glories and the good name the district enjoys and strive to bounce back,” he said, adding that it was prudent for them to use the occasion to humbly reflect on the theme and have a passionate love for freedom and justice.

“Let us be citizens and not spectators, to renew our mindsets towards our civic responsibilities, by honouring our tax obligations and also ensuring that we protect national assets wherever we may find ourselves,” he said.

Mr Sackey announced that the district had its fair share of the government initiatives, through the implementation of pragmatic policies in achieving the “Ghana beyond Aid”, by investing in roads, among others.

“However, the National Agenda, will be influenced and achieved at the district level and this will require cohesion, peace, harmony, tolerance, understanding, prudent economic management and rule of law”, he indicated.

He urged the people in Upper West Akim District to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 measures and protocols to stay safe.

They must avail themselves of vaccination at all health facilities, which have enough vaccines to minimize the spread of the virus, he added.

Chiefs and the Queen mothers joined the DCE, District Education Director and other