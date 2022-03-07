Lack Of Accommodation For Education Directorates Hits Upper East

Mr Edward K. Azure, the Upper East Regional Director of Education, has bemoaned the lack of office accommodation for most of the Municipal and District Directorates of Education in the region.

He said the situation continue to affect the proper administration of education in the area.

He said there were better learning outcomes under peaceful state of mind and environment and, therefore, called on the Government and Assemblies to support Municipal and District directorates that did not have office accommodation to get permanent offices.

The Kassena Nankana Municipal, Builsa South, Binduri, Tempane, Nabdam, Bolgatanga-East and Pusiga district directorates, did not have office accommodation, Mr Azure said.

The Regional Director was speaking at the Regional 65th Independence Day commemoration and march past by school children and the security services in Navrongo.

He said, in the past two years, the government had played a pivotal role in ensuring effective teaching and learning in schools by distributing various items needed to run schools in the area.

“Our outfit received and distributed acrylic paint, drawing boards and T-Squares for the Technical schools, Aki-ola mathematics and Chemistry textbooks, mathematical sets, calculators, PE kits, Free SHS Exercise and textbooks, chalk and uniform for JHS.”

He said for this year, some Senior High Schools had already received vehicles from the government through the GETFUND, adding that the Bolgatanga Senior High, Zorko Senior High and Bawku Senior High Schools have had 64-seater brand new buses while the Nabongo, Bolgatanga and Paga Senior High Schools got brand new pickups.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, in his anniversary address, said the major challenge of the Region was poverty and the situation was worsening by the large-scale indiscipline in all sections of the society.

He called on parents, teachers and all stakeholders to lead the crusade of preaching the values of honesty, tolerance, peace and harmony to the youth.

“Our teachers and elders must not only be preaching these values but also must be seen to practice them and be role models for our children to emulate.”

A contingent from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire service, Custom Exercise and Prevent Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Immigration Service and 30 selected public and private schools joined the parade.

Also in attendance were the Navro Pio, Pe Asagepare II, Kologo Naba, Naba Clifford Asobayire VI and Naaga Naba, Naba Olando Awuni the III.