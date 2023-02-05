Hemang Lower Denkyira MP ,German Centre for Jobs move to tackle unemployment

The Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region Bright Wireko – Brobby, has collaborated with the Ghanaian – German Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration to provide skills development training for tens of youth in the constituency.

The skills development training had the objective of providing young jobseekers with vocational skills, as part of efforts to address the challenge of youth unemployment. It equipped them with skills so they can exploit entrepreneurial opportunities.

A total of 40 youth from various communities across the constituency benefited from the short-term skills training, in trades like bakery and pastries making, iced cream production, and cosmetology.

They were given start-up kits including baking ovens, gas stoves, make–up kits, deep freezers, and ice chest sets, among others.

The one-week training was funded by the Ghanaian-German Centre and the Member of Parliament, who is also the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Hemang Lower Denkyira MP, said the training was aimed at helping young people become economically productive and self-reliant.

He was confident the training would help resolve the problems of youth unemployment and its related challenges such as teenage pregnancy and drug abuse among others.

The MP entreated the beneficiaries to make good use of the start-up kits that were presented to them after the training, to become shining examples in their communities.

He urged the beneficiaries to uphold their various careers with integrity and strive to expand, train and employ more people.

Nana Omanhene – Otumfour Amoah Sasraku IV who is chief of the Twifo Traditional Area, commended Bright Wireko – Brobby for supporting the youth in the constituency.

Nanahema, Adjoa Obeng Asor II who is queen-mother of the Twifo Traditional Area advised the beneficiaries to put the skills and startup kits to good use to generate profits to cater for themselves and their dependents.

She also urged them to train more youth in their communities as their contribution to reducing the unemployment problem in the country.

Mr. Kwaku Yeboah who is an adviser at the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration commended the youth on their successful graduation.

He said the training would ensure many unskilled youths got the opportunity to be equipped and offered employable skills for sustainable livelihood, to help them contribute towards the growth and development of the constituency and the nation as a whole.

Ms. Ruth Sonful, on behalf of the beneficiaries, pledged they will put the skills and items to good use.

She expressed gratitude to the MP, Bright Wireko – Brobby, and the Ghanaian-German Centre for their support.

In attendance at the graduation ceremony were Mrs. Faustina Ama Appiah who is the women organizer for the NPP in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency, Abubakar Farouk who is the NPP constituency chairman, Ms. Ernestina Adu who works with the German Development Corporation (GIZ), and Mr. Patrick Wilson, also of GIZ.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben Jr.