Hematology analyser donated to Apatrapa Health Centre

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has donated a three-part hematology analyser to the Apatrapa Health Centre in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The machine, which cost GHC35,000.00 was to support the health facility in conducting a complete blood count (CBC), which is usually the first test requested by physicians to determine a patient’s general health status.

The analyser is an in-vitro diagnostic device used for quantitative analysis of blood cells in medical laboratories prescribed for use in the hospitals.

He also donated two laptops, costing GHC4000.00 each to the Kwadaso Municipal Health Directorate and the Wamase health centre.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi after the presentation, Dr. Nyarko expressed his commitment to collaborate with various stakeholders to help improve healthcare delivery and ensure optimum health of the people.

“Without proper healthcare, citizens cannot actively participate in the government’s programmes and activities.

So, I will continue to support in every way possible to ensure that citizens experience the best healthcare and collaborate with the various stakeholders to work towards improving healthcare delivery in Kwadaso,” he noted.

He said the government was committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians at all levels and called on the health authorities to ensure that the machines were put to good use to prolong its lifespan for the benefit of the people.

The MP commended the health workers in the Municipality for their unwavering commitment and hard work.

Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, the Municipal Health Director, who received the machines, expressed appreciation to the MP for his regular support.

According to her, the hematology analyser would help measure the volume of white blood cells electrically and classify the cells, based on their size into groups.

This, she said, would provide enough information to enhance their working activities.

She assured the MP that the machine would be put to good use to meet the health needs of patients.