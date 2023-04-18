Herdsman remanded into police custody over alleged murder

The Nkwanta Magistrate’s Court has remanded Mohammed Iko, a 21-year-old herdsman, into police custody for allegedly slashing the throat of a 26-year-old man, Fuseini Umaru, killing him in the process.

Mohammed’s plea was not taken, and he is to reappear in court on May 3, 2023.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Bright Nkansah told the court, presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Anan Okrokpa, that on April 11, this year, the deceased (Umaru), who lived at Ashiabre, a farming community in Nkwanta South, and his brother, Osman, visited the accused person to sympathise with him upon losing a family member.

The accused person was the brother in-law of Umaru and Osman, residing at Yabram in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Prosecution said at about 1930 hours, Iko started behaving abnormally and became violent, of which the gathering suspected him to have used some hard drugs.

He said before the people at the funeral could intervene, the accused person had slashed the throat of the deceased with a cutlass he pulled from a scabbard hanging on his neck, killing him in the process.

Mohammed was handed over to the police at Dambai, while the body of the deceased was taken to the Worawora Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

He was arraigned at the Nkwanta Magistrate’s Court, which remanded him into police custody until May 3, this year.