Hisense will bring quality FIFA World Cup pictures to your homes – Kweku Duran

Marketing Executive of Hisense Ghana, Mr. Kweku Duran has assured Ghanaian football lovers of quality pictures from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning, CEO and Chief Presenter of MOFA Productions, producers of the Soccer Fiesta, he said this year’s Mundial will be very exciting and called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars by watching on Hisense.

He commended all who have bought the quality television sets of different sizes and promised that they would be pleased, with what they watch.

He urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars who equally have quality players like Thomas Partey of Arsenal, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, Dede Ayew of Al Sadd,, Kweku Kyere of Friebourg, Alexander Dziku of RC Strasbourg, Tarek Lamptey of Brighton, Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo, Jordan Ayew and Schlupp of Newcastle Utd.

“We have quality players who are capable and we should support them physically and in spirit, Go Ghana, Go Hisense ” he expressed.

The World Cup Soccer Fiesta is showing on GTV Sports Plus every Friday at 8.00pm.

Mr. Clyde Tetteh Narh, Producer / Director of the program is also optimistic about the positive chances of Black Stars.

” In football anything can happen, once we have beaten South Africa and Nigeria to qualify, we are good to go like any team who is part of the 32 nations. I believe in Ghana and I know when you least expect, we will deliver” he said.

The World Cup Soccer Fiesta 2022 is sponsored by Hisense, Goil and Ghana Gas.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start from November. 20 to December 18.

Ghana is in the same preliminary group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.