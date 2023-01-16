Ho Assembly commended for maiden management retreat

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has commended the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Richard Divine Bosson, for being the first in the region to lead an assembly to hold a management retreat.

The initiative was to peruse the past, present, successes, challenges and positively look into the future with innovation whilst bringing development closer to the people.

He described it as a refreshing platform to correct the wrongs and reshape for progress.

Dr Letsa addressing the Management of the Assembly at its two-day retreat in Ho, emphasised the vital role of the Assembly in the Regional Capital and

noted that the retreat would prepare the team to face the challenges of 2023.

He acknowledging that this year would relatively be challenging and needed such brainstorming sessions to invigorate officials for growth and development.

The Minister urged the Assembly to enforce all laws and bye-laws with a human face as the public remained its topmost clientele.

He entreated Management to adhere to and implement the plans it had for 2023 with innovation and devise strategies to mobilise the needed revenue with ease.

Mr Bosson, on his part, said the initiative was borne out of his quest to leave positive footprints for others to follow that “service is about development and not only occupation.”

The Assembly operated within a set of regulations and core values that should be in tandem with government policies, programmes and projects, Mr Bosson said.

These, Management needed to be abreast of, to deliver positively.

“We believe the outcomes from the retreat, going forward, will portray the Assembly as a more business-like entity, more robust with its mandate, new ideas and energy for the development of the enclave.”

Resource persons from the Evangelical Presbyterian University College, Ho, Regional Office of Attorney General’s Department, and the Ghana Revenue Authority took the participants through some thematic areas in relation to the Assembly’s mandate.