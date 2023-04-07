Ho Teaching Hospital commends VDF for development collaboration

Board of the Ho Teaching Hospital has applauded the commitment of the Volta Development Forum (VDF) for helping meet the health delivery expectations of the public.

The VDF is a non-aligned organisation of people of Volta descent and has been active in bringing to the fore issues pertaining to the Region’s development.

Dr Felix Nyanteh, a Member of the Hospital’s Board, who was chairing its 2022 Annual Performance Review Meeting, said the VDF had been instrumental in stabilising trust with the public particularly during the facility’s upgrade into a Teaching Hospital, thus, deserved commendation.

He said the VDF helped also create the needed environment for effective management of the Teaching Hospital, building confidence among management, staff, and clients.

“During the transitioning period, there were challenges – there were petitions here and there from both internal and external. But by the grace of God, these petitions have come down, and our Board Chair wants me to mention specifically, the Volta Development Forum.

“They have played a key role in making sure that there is serene and congenial atmosphere at the Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital is making strides. So, special appreciation goes to the VDF – They have done a yeoman’s work.

“The coexistence of the VDF and the Ho Teaching Hospital has given the staff the confidence and by extension the CEO to sit in the seat and drive the Hospital. Today, we can highlight some of the achievements of the Hospital,” the Board Member stated.

The Review meeting was on the theme, “Translating Our Innovative Tertiary Health Services, Medical Education and Research into Medical/Health Tourism,” attended by management, board, senior staff, and heads of sister facilities across the country.

Dr John Tampouri, CEO of the Teaching Hospital said it had chalked major improvements in all indicators in the year under review, and he told the Ghana News Agency that the VDF had committed to providing feedback on complaints and other forms of support and continued to engage Board and Management on issues of public concern.

“VDF has called our attention to power and other issues. When there is a problem, we would sit down together and find a solution. VDF has become a vessel of communication for our hospital. Others take to social media, but they prefer to draw our attention to the issues.”

The Forum most recently succeeded in getting management to act upon allegations of poor human relations and continues to play a major stakeholder role in helping position the hospital as a desired care destination.

The VDF, established on a vision to transform the Volta Region on all sectors into a multi-billion-dollar economy, had been active in urging government and other stakeholders to operationalise the Ho Airport to help enhance the Region as an international destination..