Ho Technical University commended for contributing toward community development

The Ho Technical University (HTU) has been commended for offering technical assistance to the construction of a footbridge for the community.

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) and the people of Agordoe in the Volta Region commended the university for the construction of 26-metre steel bridge situated at Agordoe, a farming community within Akatsi South, which was fully designed and executed by the Department of Civil Engineering of the University.

The footbridge would serve as an access road for the community and its adjoining communities.

Dr Tsatsu Nyamadi, President of CEANA, who commissioned the project on Friday, revealed that Association fully provided funding for the entire project.

He said it became prudent to assist the community after their attention was drawn to the difficulties the people of the area encountered in accessing other communities for social amenities such as schools, clinics, and others especially during rainy the season.

This he said, compelled them to write to the leadership of the Ho Technical University to assist in the design and other technical assistance it would require for the construction of a standard footbridge.

Dr Nyamadi further commended the University for their availability in executing the project at a relatively low cost, which has a maximum live load of 5.0 KN/m-1 and design wind speed of 30 ms” for a 3s wind gust with 1.5 m width that could control the use of motorised vehicles.

He also admonished dwellers in the area to keep the bridge in proper shape.

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of HTU who led a team of Engineers and staff from the University to hand over the project to CEANA for onward presentation to the community, reiterated the University’s readiness of offering technical support and others to every community or organisation for a targeted project.

“HTU is here to serve you and community leaders must not hesitate to approach us for help,” he said.

The footbridge project, which began in March 2019, would bring a sigh of relief to residents in the community.

Mr Thomas Atidepe, Assembly member for the area, who played a key role in the execution of the project, commended the donors and the community for working together for a successful delivery.

He however called for more support in constructing their deplorable roads linking Torve to Agordoe, which many residents disclosed was inaccessible for motorists, especially in the rainy season.

A fundraising ceremony was also held as part of the event towards reshaping their roads.

Several dignitaries including Chiefs, Heads of Department from Akatsi South, Politicians, as well as current MCE, Mr Martin Kofi Nyahe and former District Chief Executives for Akatsi South, graced the ceremony.

Agordoe is a farming community in Volta where okro, rice, and sugarcane farming remained the major farm activity of the farmers in the area.

The residents there have been faced with several challenges for decades.

No electricity, water, bad road network and several others have been their worry since.