Hohoe Fire Service begins simulation exercise and public education

The Hohoe Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has begun a simulation exercise and public education on fire safety rules as well as fire prevention.

The exercise which was demonstrated at some institutions including the Volta Regional Office of the Bank of Ghana and the St Francis College of Education, Hohoe, is expected to be extended to other institutions in the Municipality.

Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADOI) Bismark Hosu-Porbley, Hohoe Municipal Fire Commander, said the exercise was to test the readiness of the Service and the public in prevention of fire, adding that, there was the need for the public to be safety conscious and know what to do at what time.

He said during a fire outbreak in a building, it was important for all the occupants to leave their offices and assembled at an assembly point immediately they heard an emergency alarm or a shout of fire outbreak.

Mr Hosu-Porbley said after assembling, there was the need to call the contact number of the Fire Service, adding that, some basic firefighting gadgets such as the fire extinguisher could be used if the fire was at its initial stage.

He said there was the need for smoke detectors at homes and offices to sound an alarm during fire outbreak which could pave way for an immediate action to stem the fire.

Mr. Hosu-Porbley said the public must contact the numbers of Fire stations closer to them, save and make them visible for everyone to see at any point in time.

Mr Kantam K. Clement, College Secretary of the St Francis College of Education, said all fire extinguishers at the College were in good condition adding that, there was the need to acquire more to avert any fire outbreak.