TBBPCU donates stationaries to schools in Tema

The Tema Bench, Bar, and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU), through its Public Schools Outreach Programme, has received some stationery for distribution to schools within the catchment area of the Tema Court Complex.

The items, which included 200 exercise books, six boxes of pens, and 120 pieces of mathematics sets, were presented by Maintenance Masters, a property management firm in Tema.

The items were presented to the TBBPCU by Mr. Gerhard Nana Adu, Operations Manager of Maintenance Masters, and Mrs. Sarah Coleman, a lawyer for the company.

Mr Winston Hayford, a lawyer and the Registrar of the Tema Circuit Court, received the items on behalf of the schools and expressed gratitude to the company for their immense support towards the TBBPCU Public Schools Outreach programme.

He said they were highly impressed with and appreciative of not only the volume of materials they received in support of the project, but also with the speed and urgency with which those materials were provided and the show of dedication and enthusiasm for the programme.

He said the TBBPCU Public Schools Outreach programme, was an initiative with the main objective of helping pupils who attend public schools to set bigger ambitions for themselves, knowing that they were achievable.

He noted that the unit believed such an initiative was vital, especially in this era where children were exposed to negative things that distracted them from focusing on their education and fulfilling their dreams.

“Our main targets are pupils from public schools who are not as fortunate as their counterparts in the private schools, and the mission is to bring these children up close and personal with members of distinguished professions so that the children can take inspiration from them,” he said.

He said the project was launched in March, after which they visited several public schools where some of the judges, lawyers, and police prosecutors interacted with the children.

He said they received positive feedback from both the children and the school management, who expressed their belief that the foundations of the children’s dreams had been strengthened for the future.

He, therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians and other stakeholders in the education sector, as well as corporations, organisations, and other bodies that share a similar vision, to support the programme in any way they could, be it in cash or in kind.