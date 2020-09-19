Prophet Dr Eric Computer-Man, Nana Kwasi Amponsah, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, has called on stakeholders to help to reduce the rate of election-related violence as the country prepared for the general election in December.

He said such acts were not healthy for the country’s democracy as they threatened national cohesion.

Prophet Dr Amponsah made the call at the launch of a crusade against election-related violence in Accra on Saturday.

The crusade dubbed ‘Operation Fire Your Enemies’ which begins on Friday, September 25 and ends on Sunday, September 27, is aimed at praying for the spiritual well-being of the participants and peace ahead of election 2020.

Political Parties, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, the Clergy and the judiciary are expected to attend the four-day crusade.

Prophet Dr Amponsah said ‘’We must work harder as a people to reduce the spate of election-related violence, negative advertising, the poisonous rhetoric of condemnation of political opponents, the denigration of otherwise cherished political icons and the verbal demonstration and criminalization of whole category of persons’’.

The General Overseer observed that election-related violence was one of the most serious threats to national cohesion and human security.

He said the by-election at Atiwa, Asankragua, Gomoa, Akwatia and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies were poor records of the country’s political history that should be condemned.

Prophet Dr Amponsah expressed the hope that political parties would use their platform as a tool for the mobilization of ideas to develop the country and strengthen national cohesion.

He urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage of political activities in order to promote peace and unity in the country.

Prophet Dr Amponsah also urged the Judges to expedite the adjudication of electoral conflicts ahead of the December Polls, adding that this would boost the integrity of the outcome of the elections and also ensure that the rule of law remained paramount in the country.

He further urged stakeholders to strengthen and nurture the public confidence in the Electoral Commission.