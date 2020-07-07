The newly-launched Huawei Nova 7i got sold out across the country within four hours of its release, just like the Huawei Nova 5T.

Huawei customers and enthusiasts all over the country rushed to authorized Huawei dealer shops near them to purchase the much-talked-about Huawei Nova 7i.

Customers who thronged Huawei shops across the country revealed they were attracted to the Huawei Nova 7i because of its amazing features and the fact that with the Huawei brand they are assured of quality, durability, exceptional features, beauty and functionality.

Though, not everyone was able to purchase their Huawei Nova 7i, Huawei has quickly made plans to restock its shops and dealers across the country.

The all-new HUAWEI nova 7i packs some powerful features. This new smartphone can do everything you want it to do and more! Here are four reasons why we love it!

A 48MP Quad AI Camera that can take stunning pictures in almost any lighting

For those photography lovers, the HUAWEI nova 7i packs a camera setup powerful enough to provide amazing pictures at the tap of a button. Be it a wide landscape shot of the city skyline, sunset or even one taken of the night sky, every single photo you take will be beautiful.

This is mainly possible because of the 48MP Quad AI camera setup that comes with a main 48MP main camera for high resolution pictures and videos, 8MP Ultra-wide angel lens for 120-degree field of view, 2MP Macro lens for detailed close-ups and a 2MP bokeh lens for portrait shots that stand out. You can also enjoy night photography without the need of a tripod thanks to Handheld Super Night Mode.

The HUAWEI nova 7i’s camera setup is also supported by powerful AI, which paves the way for features like the AI Video Editor that can help you easily add background music, trim videos and even add effects to your videos.

In addition to this, it also supports AI Body Shaping feature, which recognizes your body and helps you improve your posture. The AI also provides additional support with AI HDR+ that brings more light to every photo.

Of course, let’s not forget about selfies! The HUAWEI nova 7i comes with a powerful 16MP AI Selfie Camera packed into the tiny punch hole upfront. Don’t be fooled by the size of this camera though, because thanks to powerful camera hardware and AI smarts, all your selfies are going to come out with a professional touch. You can even take beautiful selfies at night thanks to Super Night Selfie 2.0.

A long-lasting battery that you can always rely on

Be it for taking photos, watching movies or even playing games, your phone’s battery is a key feature to look out for. You don’t have to worry with the HUAWEI nova 7i, thanks to its large flagship size 4200 mAh battery. This can keep you going for a really long time, but charging it back won’t take too long. This is because of the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge which can charge up to 70% in just 30 minutes!

Gaming, productivity or entertainment. You can do it all

If you expect a lot from a smartphone, the HUAWEI nova 7i will definitely will not disappoint! Housing 8 GB of RAM for super-smooth performance and 128 GB of storage, not only are you going to have enough space for all your games, apps and files, but you can also enjoy super-smooth performance.

At the heart of the HUAWEI nova 7i lies the Kirin 810 chipset for powerful and efficient performance with the help of EMUI10 and its performance enhancing features.

You can also enjoy uninterrupted gaming with the help of the Game Dock, a smart feature that will allow you to add a chat box into the game interface and adjust its size and position flexibly, which means you are not going to have to quit your game to reply to a text message.

A truly iconic and fashionable design

Of course, it is not really a Huawei phone unless it comes built into a stylish and trend-setting body right? Thanks to the cutting-edge HUAWEI Punch FullView Display with a FHD+ resolution and wide color gamut, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience like never before.

But for those of you who are wondering where the front camera is, it is actually tucked in neatly into a small blind hole at the top left corner. How beautiful is that

Meanwhile, on the back, you get a stunning metallic finish with beautiful colors. The phone is curved on all four sides and also mounts a fingerprint sensor on the side, making this design not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional.

