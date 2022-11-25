Households without toilets to face prosecution soon

Madam Stella Kumedzro, Volta Regional Environmental Health Officer has urged households in the Region to strive to own toilets as a grace period on prosecutions was near.

The Environmental Health Department in the Region was shifting timelines for the implementation of a planned prosecutorial regime that would eliminate dependence on public toilets by ensuring each home had a decent facility.

This had become important as the Regions advanced in status with several districts being elevated into Municipals, while its tag as a tourism hub continued to grow in prominence.

The environmental health head, who was engaging the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the World Toilet Day Celebration, said household latrines would lose their pressure and be made more fitting and available for visitors.

She said the Region therefore needed to do more to increase sanitation coverage beyond the present 54 per cent, and that lots would be cast in enforcing household latrine ownership.

“The Regional Environmental Health Department advises the public, especially in the Volta Region, to use this grace period to construct and use household latrines. Enforcement and prosecutions will start soon.”

She said the Department would clamp down on improper waste management and disposal, as it moved to protect water and other natural resources.

“Cesspool emptiers discharging at unauthorized places would be dealt with. Landlords that construct sceptic tanks into public drains would be dealt with. We would be protecting our groundwater.

‘As a responsible landlord, father, citizen, we need household toilets. Household toilets come with handwashing facilities. Lets all use safe and hygienic toilets to stay healthy.”

She noted the global daily death toll from poor sanitation, which stood at 4,500, while two thirds of worldwide OPD cases remained sanitation related.

It also claims 58 per cent of deaths among children under five years globally.

“If we can manage our excrement, cut down on our waste, and enhance healthy living and wellbeing… toilets mean safety, toilets mean security. Toilet is convenient and toilet is dignity. Own one and use one.

This year’s World Toilet Day was held on the theme “Making the Invisible Visible,” and the regional office highlighted the celebration with the award of a certificate to the Mawuli Estates in Ho for becoming a first open defecation free community in the Municipality.

The award comes under an Urban Sanitation Program by UNICEF, which supported Assemblies in three Regions- Tamale, Ashaiman and Ho, to enhance sanity outcomes.

She said “Ho is the only one to produce an ODF community, and it is worth celebrating.

The project, funded by the Government of the Netherlands, supported the Ho Municipality, regional capital, in the construction of a liquid waste treatment plant, which was also commissioned for use on the day.

The REHO said series of engagement and numerous sensitisation activities would be undertaken going forward, while noting a highly engaging year as the Region worked to keep covid at bay.

“The Office seeks to ensure the region is rid of filth. We must promote health, protect lives, and prevent diseases,” she stressed