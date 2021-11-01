HSWU calls off strike

By
GNA
-
0
Strike
Strike

Members of the Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their strike.

Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, General Secretary of the Union, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had returned to work because Government had shown “goodwill” and called them to the negotiation table.

“We have suspended the industrial action not because someone has intimidated nor coerced us but because we have listened to the cry of the good people of Ghana,” he said.

Members of the Union withdrew their services from public and teaching hospitals across the country on October 26 to demand better conditions of service from their employer.

Mr Ansah said the Union hoped that every agreement reached with the Government would be implemented.

“We are on this note, using this medium to inform all our cherished members to return to work and discharge their duties accordingly with immediate effect,” he said.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here