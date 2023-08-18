Huawei, ATU launch pan-African innovation competition

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and Huawei on Thursday launched the third edition of the ATU Africa Innovation Challenge.

John Omo, secretary general of the ATU, said that the challenge is an ecosystem-based competition that is exclusively open to universities and other higher learning institutions in Africa where 50,000 U.S. dollars will be awarded to the winning institutions.

“Collaborative efforts with our partners are key to creating a united front against the challenges of the digital divide. Together, we stand as advocates for equitable access to telecommunications services across the continent,” Omo said during the virtual event.

Omo observed that the overall winner expected to receive 20,000 dollars for the contest that is held under the theme “Innovating for Digital Inclusion: Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide in Africa.”

He revealed that the competition calls on the institutions to submit established, institutionalized, and ongoing practices within their institutions that support young innovators to thrive.

According to the organizers, the ATU Challenge is anticipated to culminate in October, with a tentative plan for a physical awards ceremony to take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Entrants in the challenge are tasked with presenting solutions anchored in affordable connectivity, digital literacy, unfettered access to information and services, and inclusive digital innovations designed for marginalized groups spanning the continent.

Wan Wei, vice president for public affairs, Sub-Saharan Africa Region at Huawei, said that his organization is proud to support the competition that seeks to enhance digital inclusion in Africa.

He added that Huawei is committed to partnering with governments, telecom operators, academia, and other partners in order to establish reliable and affordable ICT infrastructure that is designed to enhance digital skills development in Africa.