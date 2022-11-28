Huawei, Ethiopian government join hands to empower women with digital skills

The Ethiopian Ministry of Education and Chinese tech giant Huawei have joined hands to provide training to empower women with digital skills.

The first round of a training program was held on Nov. 21-23 while the second round started on Thursday, Huawei Ethiopia said.

The training was organized under the theme “empowering women with digital skills and supporting women’s leadership in technology,” it said in a statement issued Thursday.

Female instructors from various Ethiopian higher education institutions are among those taking part in the training, which focused on digital literacy that includes 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud system as well as women in leadership.

Huawei Ethiopia public relations director Liming Ye said Huawei is exploring the value of digital technologies to improve women’s wellbeing in collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.

“We are committed to helping women engage in tech and providing more opportunities and platforms for women to unleash their potential and lead our society to a more prosperous and equitable future,” Ye said.

Zelalem Assefa, head of ICT and digital education at the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, said education ministry is focused on human resource development in the ICT sector and working with private companies such as Huawei to get practical training that supports the education sector.

Assefa commended Huawei for its cooperation in providing training for female teachers.

He said that as advances in modern technology “bring us closer, we must overcome the gaps between men and women in terms of tech engagement and tech leadership.”

Since 2008, Huawei has launched or sponsored multiple talent development programs and competitions at the global, regional, and country levels, including scholarship programs. Among such programs have been Seeds for the Future, Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei Developers Training, Huawei Cloud Developer Institute, Women in Tech, and Technology for Education.

Empowering women in the fields of ICT and increasing their visibility will open up a whole world of new possibilities and bring new technological and commercial advancements to the world, Ye said.

Over 60 students from universities across Ethiopia are now participating in Huawei’s latest Seeds for the Future program, which started on Nov. 21.

The eight-day program includes basic and advanced-level courses on key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing and AI, Huawei Ethiopia said. Enditem